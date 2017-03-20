Looking for a new church home? We welcome you!

Our "Roamin' Catholic" Saints!

Our Instructional Mass for students preparing for First Eucharist and their families is open to everyone on Tuesday, March 21, at 7:00 PM. Not only will this Mass help students understand the liturgy better, but it will also help long-time Catholics be more aware of what is happening during this greatest prayer of the Church.

The funeral for Frank Volk is Friday, March 24, at 10:30 AM.

Would you like to share your gift of music with others? We are seeking a part-time Music Director to join the staff of Our Lady of Grace. Please check out this job description and contact us with questions.

Our Lady of Grace Altar Society is offering three $300 scholarships for Bishop Ryan Catholic School. Click here for application.

Have you seen our March newsletter? You'll find it here.

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church celebrates God's presence, grows in God's grace, welcomes all people and reaches out with God's love.

Vision Statement: To be a vibrant community of faith where all people feel they belong.