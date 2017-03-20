Staff
- Father Bruce Krebs, Pastor
- Deacon Steve Streitz, Parish Manager
- Tanya Watterud, Faith Formation Coordinator
- Mary Jantzer, Bookkeeper/Admin. Assistant
- Mar 21 2017 7:00 pm - Instructional Mass: First Eucharist families and public
- Mar 24 2017 5:00 pm - Day of Mercy: Confessions, Stations of the Cross and more!
- Mar 31 2017 5:30 pm - Stations of the Cross
Mass / Liturgy / Sacrament Times
Saturday at 4:00 PM
Sunday at 8:30 AM & 10:30 AM
WEEKDAY Eucharistic Liturgy
Monday Mass 7:15 AM
Monday (Word/Communion Service) 9:00 AM
Tuesday Mass 7:00 PM
Wednesday Mass 9:00 AM
Thursday Masses 7:15 AM & 9:00 AM
Friday Masses 7:15 AM & 9:00 AM
NEXT SPANISH MASS
Sunday, April 9, 3:00 PM
STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Fridays at 5:30 PM (English)
Fridays at 6:30 PM (Spanish)
SACRAMENT OF RECONCILIATION
Saturday 3:00-3:30 PM & 5:30-6:00 PM
Also before all weekday Masses and by appointment
ROSARY FOR LIFE
Sunday 8:05 AM
Daily before Mass
PT Music Director, Our Lady of Grace, Minot
03/20/17 5:00 am
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Minot is seeking a part-time Music Director. Please read the job description at http://olgminot.weconnect.com/ or contact Deacon Steve Streitz at 701-839-6834. We have wonderful music volunteers and hope to find someone who can lead and guide them as we worship our Lord through music.Read More
FT Director of Music and Liturgy, West Fargo
03/16/17 5:00 am
Holy Cross Catholic Church is seeking a dynamic and responsible Director of Music and Liturgy for its parish. This individual would be responsible for facilitating the worship life of parish community by coordinating and providing quality liturgical and musical experiences. The Director of Music and Liturgy needs to have a thorough understanding of Catholic liturgy and is a leader who possesses the skills and talents to enhance worship. A complete listing of responsibilities and activities are available by emailing the business manager, Penne Soucy at: psoucy@ideaone.net Position is open until filled, application review will begin March 27th. Submit cover letter, three references and application to Penne Soucy at: 2711 7th St E, West Fargo, ND 58078.Read More
St. Patrick's Day Dispensation
03/16/17 5:00 am
Bishop Kagan will NOT be granting a dispensation from Lenten Friday abstinence for the Feast of St. Patrick this year.Read More