701-839-6834 Find us on a map
Our Lady Grace Catholic Church
  • Looking for a new church home? We welcome you!
  • Our "Roamin' Catholic" Saints!

Our Instructional Mass for students preparing for First Eucharist and their families is open to everyone on Tuesday, March 21, at 7:00 PM. Not only will this Mass help students understand the liturgy better, but it will also help long-time Catholics be more aware of what is happening during this greatest prayer of the Church.

The funeral for Frank Volk is Friday, March 24, at 10:30 AM.

Would you like to share your gift of music with others?  We are seeking a part-time Music Director to join the staff of Our Lady of Grace. Please check out this job description and contact us with questions. 

Our Lady of Grace Altar Society is offering three $300 scholarships for Bishop Ryan Catholic School.  Click here for application.

Have you seen our March newsletter? You'll find it here

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church celebrates God's presence, grows in God's grace, welcomes all people and reaches out with God's love.

Vision Statement: To be a vibrant community of faith where all people feel they belong. 

Staff

Stewardship Renewal Form

Click the link for a quick and easy way to submit your stewardship renewal  - 2016-2017 STEWARDSHIP RENEWAL FORM.  It takes only a couple minutes to complete and then it's delivered immediately!

Events

March

SunMonTueWedThuFriSat
1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031

View all events »

Office Hours

Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - Noon, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Mass / Liturgy / Sacrament Times

SUNDAY Eucharistic Liturgy - Mass
Saturday at 4:00 PM
Sunday at 8:30 AM & 10:30 AM

WEEKDAY Eucharistic Liturgy
Monday Mass 7:15 AM
Monday (Word/Communion Service) 9:00 AM
Tuesday Mass 7:00 PM
Wednesday Mass 9:00 AM
Thursday Masses 7:15 AM & 9:00 AM
Friday Masses 7:15 AM & 9:00 AM

NEXT SPANISH MASS
Sunday, April 9, 3:00 PM


STATIONS OF THE CROSS
Fridays at 5:30 PM (English)
Fridays at 6:30 PM (Spanish)

SACRAMENT OF RECONCILIATION
Saturday 3:00-3:30 PM & 5:30-6:00 PM
Also before all weekday Masses and by appointment

ROSARY FOR LIFE
Sunday 8:05 AM
Daily before Mass

Diocese of Bismarck Catholic News

PT Music Director, Our Lady of Grace, Minot

03/20/17 5:00 am

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in Minot is seeking a part-time Music Director. Please read the job description at http://olgminot.weconnect.com/ or contact Deacon Steve Streitz at 701-839-6834. We have wonderful music volunteers and hope to find someone who can lead and guide them as we worship our Lord through music.

Read More

FT Director of Music and Liturgy, West Fargo

03/16/17 5:00 am

Holy Cross Catholic Church is seeking a dynamic and responsible Director of Music and Liturgy for its parish. This individual would be responsible for facilitating the worship life of parish community by coordinating and providing quality liturgical and musical experiences. The Director of Music and Liturgy needs to have a thorough understanding of Catholic liturgy and is a leader who possesses the skills and talents to enhance worship. A complete listing of responsibilities and activities are available by emailing the business manager, Penne Soucy at: psoucy@ideaone.net Position is open until filled, application review will begin March 27th. Submit cover letter, three references and application to Penne Soucy at: 2711 7th St E, West Fargo, ND 58078.

Read More

St. Patrick&apos;s Day Dispensation

03/16/17 5:00 am

Bishop Kagan will NOT be granting a dispensation from Lenten Friday abstinence for the Feast of St. Patrick this year.

Read More